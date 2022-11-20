Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
UNM students who lured NMSU student in deadly shooting had 'revenge plan'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest affidavit provides more detail about the deadly shooting involving students from the University of New Mexico and a basketball player from the New Mexico State University on Saturday. New Mexico State Police officials said an NMSU student and basketball player identified as Michael Peake...
cbs4local.com
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
cbs4local.com
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
cbs4local.com
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
cbs4local.com
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
cbs4local.com
UNM-NMSU men's basketball rivalry games won't be played after deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — University of New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced Tuesday that there won’t be a men’s basketball game between them and New Mexico State this season. That includes their game scheduled on December 3 against the Aggies. The news comes...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Assistant District Attorney resigns to 'pursue new opportunity'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The resignation letter for El Paso Assistant District Attorney states he is leaving "to pursue a new opportunity." Curtis Cox resigned from his position at the El Paso District Attorney's Office on November 3. "I write to notify you that, pursuant to county policy,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso city council discusses preparation plan for when Title 42 expires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council discussed Monday how it is preparing for another migrant surge once Title 42 lifts in December. The El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino provided the update to the city council. D'Agostino said the city is still currently seeing...
cbs4local.com
Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
cbs4local.com
Judge rules to put down 3 pit bulls after dog attack in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A municipal court judge ruled to terminate three pit bulls on Tuesday after a dog attack incident in northeast El Paso. The pit bulls faced termination after causing serious bodily injuries following an attack on three neighbors on Nov. 9 at a mobile home park.
cbs4local.com
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
cbs4local.com
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
cbs4local.com
Hearing set to determine if El Paso District Attorney faces suspension from office
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A court date to determine if the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, will be suspended from her position was set. The new hearing comes after El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended petition to remove Rosales from public office. In the...
cbs4local.com
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
cbs4local.com
$18 million investment in ports of entry to be approved by El Paso City Council
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-dry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
cbs4local.com
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
cbs4local.com
1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Deputies confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It's unknown what led to the shooting. This...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
