ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

UNM students who lured NMSU student in deadly shooting had 'revenge plan'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest affidavit provides more detail about the deadly shooting involving students from the University of New Mexico and a basketball player from the New Mexico State University on Saturday. New Mexico State Police officials said an NMSU student and basketball player identified as Michael Peake...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Assistant District Attorney resigns to 'pursue new opportunity'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The resignation letter for El Paso Assistant District Attorney states he is leaving "to pursue a new opportunity." Curtis Cox resigned from his position at the El Paso District Attorney's Office on November 3. "I write to notify you that, pursuant to county policy,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council discusses preparation plan for when Title 42 expires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council discussed Monday how it is preparing for another migrant surge once Title 42 lifts in December. The El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino provided the update to the city council. D'Agostino said the city is still currently seeing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Judge rules to put down 3 pit bulls after dog attack in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A municipal court judge ruled to terminate three pit bulls on Tuesday after a dog attack incident in northeast El Paso. The pit bulls faced termination after causing serious bodily injuries following an attack on three neighbors on Nov. 9 at a mobile home park.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Public Library begins winter reading club challenge for WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library began its winter reading club challenge for WinterFest. The Winter Reading Club is for readers ages 3 and up, children through adults, and runs through December 29. The public library program aims to keep reading skills strong when students...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Canutillo Tuesday night. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Deputies confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It's unknown what led to the shooting. This...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy