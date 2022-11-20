ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Dripping Springs Century News

Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around

Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
