Read full article on original website
Related
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
This Artist's "I'm Not As Successful As My Friends" Comic Is Inspiring Thousands To Redefine Success On Their Own Terms
"We can't push people to follow our path, and we can't fit other people's paths into our lives. We have to find our own."
15 Easter Eggs And Tidbits About "Enchanted" That Come Straight From The Movie's Director
The movie truly is a giant love letter to classic Disney films.
Comments / 0