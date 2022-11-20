Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Packers lost at hands of division rival without even playing on Sunday
The Packers didn’t play on Sunday, but they still took a huge L. Their 2022 season is a whole lot of hot garbage at this point. The Green Bay Packers should be looking toward 2023 at this point, and Sunday was just further confirmation of that. Without even playing on Sunday, the Detroit Lions twisted the knife for Packers fans.
Bills Mafia (legitimately) helped their team snap losing streak in Detroit
Coming off of two tough losses in a row, the Buffalo Bills knew they needed a bounce-back game vs. the Cleveland Browns to right the ship. Thanks to a well documented lake-effect snowstorm in Buffalo, the Bills (7-3) were forced to play that game on a neutral field in Detroit.
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fumbled away the ball on the Buffalo 48 and was later stopped on a fourth and 1 from the Buffalo 27. Cade York had a 34-yard field goal try blocked. “I feel like we left points on the board in the first half,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We got first and goal from the 8 and came away with a field goal. We had a fumble, two quarterback sneaks that got stopped and we’re not able to continue our drives. And that’s really frustrating because we have to score more points to help this football team.”
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
Jets take on slumping Bears with new starting QB in White
The New York Jets benched underachieving quarterback Zach Wilson after he was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards with several wayward throws in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team
(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend. In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.
