(Appleton, WI) — The sheriff in Outagamie County is blaming a drunk driver for starting a series of crashes that left two people dead and sent nine others to the hospital. It started Sunday afternoon on I-41 near Highway 441. Deputies say a drunk driver rolled their car, and had to be cut out by firefighters. That crash caused a back-up on I-41. That back-up led to six other crashes, including one that killed an unborn baby and another that killed a second driver. The series of wrecks closed I-41 for several hours Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO