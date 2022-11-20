Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun
A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.
kz1043.com
Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
wwisradio.com
Drunk Driver Causes Multiple Crashes
(Appleton, WI) — The sheriff in Outagamie County is blaming a drunk driver for starting a series of crashes that left two people dead and sent nine others to the hospital. It started Sunday afternoon on I-41 near Highway 441. Deputies say a drunk driver rolled their car, and had to be cut out by firefighters. That crash caused a back-up on I-41. That back-up led to six other crashes, including one that killed an unborn baby and another that killed a second driver. The series of wrecks closed I-41 for several hours Sunday evening and into Sunday night.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
kjas.com
Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
wtaq.com
Fatalities, Injuries After Multiple Crashes On I-41
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton Sunday afternoon became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile...
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and 9 were hurt in a series of crashes near Interstate 41 and Highway 441 Sunday afternoon, beginning with a crash involving a drunken driver. Just before 3:30 p.m., a single car rolled over on northbound...
nbc15.com
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
seehafernews.com
Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Fond du Lac Woman
Bond is set at $2 million cash for a Fond du Lac murder suspect. Gary Davis is charged in Fond du Lac County Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney. Police found Rooney’s body during a welfare check on...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
