bctv.org
PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Editor’s note: If you are unsure if your vehicle can use unleaded 88 check the owner’s manual to verify the minimum octane required and make sure your car can handle 15% of ethanol. Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving...
'KAREN' SLAPS BACK: Employee, Customer Duke It Out At Dunkin' ln Pennsylvania
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
wisr680.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Pennsylvania warns motorists to be on the lookout for snow squalls
While the record-breaking snowstorm that struck western New York this weekend has gotten so much attention, there were places in Pennsylvania where snow squalls made driving hazardous. A snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow that can result in up to two inches of snow in...
sanatogapost.com
Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry
SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
WFMZ-TV Online
Downtown Reading comes alive with annual tree lighting
READING, Pa. — Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting. City officials said the tree serves as a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion. The tradition came at a time when many people said they need the good spirit more than ever. "I think...
sanatogapost.com
Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash
LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
sanatogapost.com
Local Firm to Remanufacture Hybrid Vehicle Batteries
PHOENIXVILLE PA – A3 Global LLC, a company located at 300 Schell Ln., said it opened operations Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) to remanufacture “hundreds” of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries per month using reconditioning equipment created by a subsidiary. It reported nickel metal hydride hybrid vehicle batteries...
sanatogapost.com
Truck Driver Injured in Sunnyside Avenue Accident
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A male pick-up truck driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) at 8:52 a.m. on Sunnyside Avenue near its intersection with Country Drive in Lower Pottsgrove, after his vehicle collided (at top) with a landscaping truck and trailer that was parked at the avenue’s southside curb, township police said.
Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans
Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
Train strikes unoccupied car at Lehigh County crossing
A train struck an unoccupied car this morning in Alburtis, authorities say. The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at Front Street and West Penn Avenue and shut that crossing and the Main Street crossing for an “extended” amount of time, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. Streets...
sauconsource.com
Police Blame River Road Wreck on Icy Road, Speeding
A weekend accident along River Road (Rt. 32) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, occurred as a result of ice and the speed at which the driver was allegedly traveling, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday. In an accident report, troopers said the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday about...
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
It’s Electric! This Bucks County Township Might Become the Next Location of a Tesla Dealership
The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company.Photo byiStock. As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, one township may soon be the next location of a major dealership. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the plans in the Warminster Patch.
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
