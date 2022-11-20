ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleysville, PA

bctv.org

PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry

SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Downtown Reading comes alive with annual tree lighting

READING, Pa. — Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting. City officials said the tree serves as a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion. The tradition came at a time when many people said they need the good spirit more than ever. "I think...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash

LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
LIMERICK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Firm to Remanufacture Hybrid Vehicle Batteries

PHOENIXVILLE PA – A3 Global LLC, a company located at 300 Schell Ln., said it opened operations Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) to remanufacture “hundreds” of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries per month using reconditioning equipment created by a subsidiary. It reported nickel metal hydride hybrid vehicle batteries...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Truck Driver Injured in Sunnyside Avenue Accident

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A male pick-up truck driver sustained minor injuries Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) at 8:52 a.m. on Sunnyside Avenue near its intersection with Country Drive in Lower Pottsgrove, after his vehicle collided (at top) with a landscaping truck and trailer that was parked at the avenue’s southside curb, township police said.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Police Blame River Road Wreck on Icy Road, Speeding

A weekend accident along River Road (Rt. 32) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, occurred as a result of ice and the speed at which the driver was allegedly traveling, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday. In an accident report, troopers said the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday about...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA

