Currently, various classes of drugs are available for the treatment of mental illnesses - such as depression and anxiety disorders. However, although these drugs confer benefits, they are also associated with adverse side-effects. Conseqeuntly, medical researchers continuously thrive to improve the pharmacological properties of therapeutic agents to optimize the benefit-to-side-effect ratio. The research group led by Harald Sitte at the Center for Physiology and Pharmacology of the MedUni Vienna has conducted a study to identify new drugs that could potentially be used for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Importantly, the lead compounds displayed reduced risk of drug abuse and other adverse effects when compared to other agents that are currently under evaluation. The research results were recently published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

7 DAYS AGO