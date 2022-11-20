Read full article on original website
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression
Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Magic Mushroom Psychedelic Relieves Severe Depression in Largest Trial Yet
For some years now, scientists have been investigating how psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, can ease the symptoms of depression. More evidence of the link has arrived with a phase 2, double-blind trial involving 233 participants, the largest study on this subject carried out so far in terms of sample size.
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
scitechdaily.com
Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height
The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Medical News Today
Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
Indoor humidity may affect spread of COVID-19
It's sort of like the Goldilocks principle -- a room that's either too dry or too humid can influence transmission of COVID-19 and cause more illness or death, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers say.
2minutemedicine.com
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Medical News Today
Behind the counter: Combination therapies for schizophrenia
Doctors sometimes recommend combination therapies when monotherapy for schizophrenia has failed or when additional symptoms require treatment. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects a person’s thought process, perception, and behavior. In this article, Dr. Yalda Safai answers some common questions about antipsychotic drugs, including their effects,...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
scitechdaily.com
Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation
Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
technologynetworks.com
Potential New Compounds Identified for Treatment of Depression and Anxiety Disorders
Currently, various classes of drugs are available for the treatment of mental illnesses - such as depression and anxiety disorders. However, although these drugs confer benefits, they are also associated with adverse side-effects. Conseqeuntly, medical researchers continuously thrive to improve the pharmacological properties of therapeutic agents to optimize the benefit-to-side-effect ratio. The research group led by Harald Sitte at the Center for Physiology and Pharmacology of the MedUni Vienna has conducted a study to identify new drugs that could potentially be used for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Importantly, the lead compounds displayed reduced risk of drug abuse and other adverse effects when compared to other agents that are currently under evaluation. The research results were recently published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
