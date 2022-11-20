Read full article on original website
Dr. Christine Green
6d ago
My God! My God! When is this killing, overdosing, suicides, etc.. going to stop? We are losing too many good people. The numbers have risen to 50+ since April 2022. Lord please help us. We are killing each other like flies. 🙏🙏🙏 for the deceased and his family. 🙏🙏🙏 for the murderer and his family as well. In times like these, we need Jesus. Jesus, please take the wheel! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
wfxg.com
Man wanted in reference to Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a man wanted in reference to a home invasion. According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened November 15, 2022 at the High Point Crossing Apartments at 524 Richmond Hill Road West. Authorities say 29-year-old John Trevor Jackson is wanted in connection with this case. He may also use the spelling 'Jon.'
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
wfxg.com
3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted by Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office after convenience store robbery
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man after a robbery. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, of Millen, entered a convenience store at US Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121, revealed a weapon, and demanded money. Investigators say that Weathersby fled the scene in a […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
WRDW-TV
Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
WJBF.com
WANTED: Three suspects accused of robbing Hephzibah salon
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects. The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.
wfxg.com
2 arrested for shooting in Washington County
TENNILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars, charged with multiple felonies after a shooting Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 4th St. in Tennille at around midnight. Deputies spoke with the victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
walterborolive.com
Fatal wreck on Bells Hwy
An Allendale woman died in a single-vehicle high-speed wreck in the 7000 block of Bells Highway (S.C. Hwy. 64) on Thursday Nov. 17 at 12:49 p.m. According to witnesses, the westbound Hyundai Tucson swerved off the road, then crossed into the eastbound ditch where it struck two driveway culverts and several trees.
Body of missing Belvedere man found according to family, Aiken Co. Coroner’s Office
UPDATE, 11/22/2022, 5:22 P.M. – The missing Belvedere man was found deceased on Tuesday afternoon according to his family and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, Kenneth Dale Williams was found at the bottom of a steep embankment along Belvedere Clearwater Road near the area where he was last seen. The Coroner’s Office […]
WRDW-TV
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
thepeoplesentinel.com
Suspicious Hilda house fire investigated
Multiple Barnwell County fire departments responded to a “suspicious fire” last week that underwent investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 the Hilda Fire Department, Blackville Fire Department, and Friendship Fire Department were dispatched to Delk Avenue in Hilda.
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
