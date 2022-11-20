ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Dr. Christine Green
6d ago

My God! My God! When is this killing, overdosing, suicides, etc.. going to stop? We are losing too many good people. The numbers have risen to 50+ since April 2022. Lord please help us. We are killing each other like flies. 🙏🙏🙏 for the deceased and his family. 🙏🙏🙏 for the murderer and his family as well. In times like these, we need Jesus. Jesus, please take the wheel! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

wfxg.com

Man wanted in reference to Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a man wanted in reference to a home invasion. According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened November 15, 2022 at the High Point Crossing Apartments at 524 Richmond Hill Road West. Authorities say 29-year-old John Trevor Jackson is wanted in connection with this case. He may also use the spelling 'Jon.'
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested in Emanuel County armed robbery case

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man in connection with an armed robbery is now in custody of the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Horace Henry Weathersby, 30, robbed the convivence store at U.S. Highway 80 and Georgia Highway 121 in east Emanuel County, yesterday around 3:15 p.m.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

3rd suspect sought in Tullocks Hill Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect in connection to a murder on Tullocks Hill Dr. Investigators are searching for nineteen-year-old Ricardo Daggett. He's described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 160 lbs. On the day of the murder, he was seen leaving the scene in an SUV, possibly tan-colored. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect in Burke County standoff loses leg from shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Burke County standoff and hostage situation last week, is still in the hospital from the incident. According to authorities, Kevin McCardell, 33, the suspect was shot during the standoff and is still in the hospital and expected to be released next week. McCardell will be transferred to Burke County jail and will be granted a bond hearing.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

WANTED: Three suspects accused of robbing Hephzibah salon

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects. The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

2 arrested for shooting in Washington County

TENNILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - Two women are behind bars, charged with multiple felonies after a shooting Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 4th St. in Tennille at around midnight. Deputies spoke with the victims and discovered a tractor damaged by gunfire.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
walterborolive.com

Fatal wreck on Bells Hwy

An Allendale woman died in a single-vehicle high-speed wreck in the 7000 block of Bells Highway (S.C. Hwy. 64) on Thursday Nov. 17 at 12:49 p.m. According to witnesses, the westbound Hyundai Tucson swerved off the road, then crossed into the eastbound ditch where it struck two driveway culverts and several trees.
ALLENDALE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Suspicious Hilda house fire investigated

Multiple Barnwell County fire departments responded to a “suspicious fire” last week that underwent investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 the Hilda Fire Department, Blackville Fire Department, and Friendship Fire Department were dispatched to Delk Avenue in Hilda.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

