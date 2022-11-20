Beloit College women's basketball team falls to Eureka

BELOIT— T’Aira Boyance tallied 21 points, but Beloit College’s women’s basketball team fell to Eureka College 90-72 on Friday night at Flood Arena.

The Red Devils grabbed a 19-11 lead after one quarter and expanded it to 41-32 at halftime.

The Bucs (2-3) cut the deficit to six on Ocean Estrada’s layup in the third quarter, but Eureka used a 21-9 run to take an 18-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils shot 47 percent for the game (28-60) while the Bucs converted 43 (27-63).

Boyance also had four rebounds and three assists. Hannah Welte scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bucs, while Addyson Ciochon and Megan Thompson each scored 10 points to go with six and seven rebounds, respectively. Beloit played its second straight game without Elizabeth Kalk, their returning all-MWC second team junior guard.

Sydney Hannam led Eureka with 23 points. Savannah Moore had 16 points while Shakaya Rogers and Abby Slotier tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively.

• UP NEXT: The Bucs travel to play Rockford University at 1 p.m. Nov. 27.

EUREKA 90, BELOIT 72

Eureka….19 22 26 23—90

Beloit……11 21 17 23—72

EUREKA (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Hannam 6-9 9-9 23, Moore 6-11 3-3 18, Rogers 4-11 4-6 12, Stoller 4-5 2-4 10, Jernigan 1-5 2-3 4, Putrich 3-6 2-2 9, Ness 1-8 6-12 8, Murphy 2-3 0-2 5, Seidel 1-2 1-3 3. Totals: 28-60 29-44 90.

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Boyance 8-15 5-7 21, Welte 4-7 6-7 15, Ciochon 3-8 4-9 10, Estrada 1-4 1-2 3, Young 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 5-10 0-1 10, Hayo 2-7 0-0 4, Ross 2-8 0-0 4, McNair 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 27-63 17-29 72.

3-pointers: Eureka 5-19 (Hannam 2-3, Moore 1-5, Rogers 0-1, Stoller 0-1, Jernigan 0-3, Putrich 1-3, Ness 0-1, Murphy 1-1, Seidel 0-1. BC 1-6 (Boyance 0-2, Welte 1-3, Estrada 0-1). Rebounds: Eureka 43 (Ness 9), BC 40 (Thompson 7). Assists: Eureka 12, BC 6. Fouled out: Thompson, Young. Total fouls: Eureka 27, BC 37.