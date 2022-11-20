ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two Daniel Jones INTs, big injuries headline 31-18 blowout Giants loss to Lions

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

There’s always Thanksgiving.

Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, and the Giants turned the ball over three times in their worst performance of the season, a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions inside a cold and windy MetLife Stadium.

“We’re all pretty disappointed with our effort today and how we played,” Jones said. “Not up to our standard. Not up to what we’re capable of doing.”

Saquon Barkley was held to 22 rushing yards on 15 carries. Lions running back Jamaal Williams barreled in for three rushing touchdowns.

And the Giants (7-3) lost a ton of key players to injury: starting corners Adoree Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ribs), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee, center Jon Feliciano (neck), right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck), and safety Jason Pinnock (jaw).

“Hard to win a game when you have three turnovers and you don’t get any,” head coach Brian Daboll said.

The Giants were the only team in the NFC East to lose on Sunday. The Eagles (9-1), Cowboys (7-3) and Commanders (6-5) all won. The Giants’ playoff odds plummeted from 76% to 51% based on those Week 11 results, per FiveThirtyEight.

Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys will give Daboll’s team a chance to bounce back quickly. But it’s fair to wonder if they’ll be able to continue battling through being one of the most injured teams in the league.

“It was a lot,” Barkley said of how many teammates went down.

“No one feels sorry for us,” Feliciano said. “If you dwell and you lose to Dallas, you’re 7-4. You can’t. Gotta keep going.”

The Lions (4-6) scored 14 points off the Giants’ turnovers: one after Jones’ first interception in the second quarter, and another after receiver Isaiah Hodgins’ fumble in the fourth. Detroit built a commanding 24-6 lead early in the third quarter and never looked back.

Sunday’s loss to Dan Campbell’s Lions featured too many Giants mistakes: three turnovers, dropped passes, eight penalties, missed tackles, dropped interceptions by Cor’Dale Flott and Julian Love, two missed Graham Gano extra points, a bad Jamie Gillan punt, and a dropped two-point conversion by tight end Lawrence Cager.

“We didn’t execute the way we wanted, and that’s on us,” Jackson said. “We can’t harp on it too long because we play in three days. But at the same time keep that taste in your mouth a little bit, understand you don’t like how it ended up.”

Jones completed 27-of-44 passes for 341 yards, a TD and two INTs. Robinson had a career-high nine catches for 100 yards, but Robinson had to be carried into the locker room — while putting no weight on his right leg — after his final catch on the Giants’ sideline in the second half.

The Lions came in as the NFL’s second-worst rushing defense, but Barkley never got going. Daboll started Shane Lemieux at left guard in his season debut but benched him at halftime for rookie Josh Ezeudu. Matt Peart replaced the injured Phillips at right tackle.

“If the run game’s not going, you’ve kind of tied one hand behind your back,” Barkley said. “We gotta do a better job in the run game and that starts with me. I gotta be way better, especially starting a little faster for us.”

Feliciano said starting slow, unfortunately, is a trend for the Giants’ offense.

“I mean, we always start slow, which we can’t do,” he said. “It’s hard to win when you start slow and you have three turnovers.”

Jones’ running and Robinson were the offense’s most effective weapons, including a Jones three-yard TD run for a 6-3 lead with 2:41 left in the first quarter.

But a partial block and a 16-mile per hour wind pushed Gano’s extra point wide right. Then the Lions scored 21 unanswered points on Williams’ three TDs.

Jones’ first interception started the avalanche. Lions rookie end Aiden Hutchinson dropped into coverage in the second quarter, picked off Jones’ pass intended for Darius Slayton, and returned it 18 yards to the Giants’ 20.

“Didn’t see him there,” Jones said. “Got to see it, bad decision there. Good play by him. [I] can’t afford to do that.”

The Lions punched that in. Then they went 68 yards in 85 seconds for another touchdown right before the half after a 25-yard Gillan punt failed to pin them deep.

“You can’t turn the ball over in this league,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said. “We didn’t help the defense at all with that. But it’s so much more than that. We have to protect DJ better. We gotta run the ball better. We have to be better on third down.”

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown broke out in that late second quarter scoring drive. Then Detroit went right down the field to open the second half, with the help of a 36-yard Justin Jackson kick return, for a commanding 24-6 lead.

The Lions’ D’Andre Swift scored a 4-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter, off Hodgins’ late fumble, to offset two Giants fourth-quarter TDs: Matt Breida’s 3-yard TD rush, his first score as a Giant, and Jones’ 9-yard TD pass to Richie James.

It all adds up to a critical Thanksgiving Day showdown in Texas with the Cowboys, and not just because Odell Beckham Jr. has the Giants and Cowboys in his sights .

It’s more about not letting Sunday’s loss to the Lions snowball into a Giant slide in this season’s second half.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
The Spun

Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
WASHINGTON, PA
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
NEW YORK STATE
The Ringer

Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 11 win over Giants

The Detroit Lions have now won three games in a row! Repeat, the Lions have won three games in a row! On Sunday afternoon, the Lions were in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Giants with the hope of moving into serious striking distance of a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Well, the Lions took care of business and defeated the Giants 31-18. With the win, the Lions are now 4-6 on the season. With the Lions winning and the Los Angeles Rams losing, the Lions’ 2023 NFL Draft order has been updated.
DETROIT, MI
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy