Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden
One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Nonprofit to turn abandoned Paterson library into community resource center
An abandoned library in Paterson will soon be getting a new life in an effort to help the community.
Chester teen missing since early November
A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
Loola Doola in White Plains, and other local entrepreneurs gear up for Small Business Saturday
Lauren Morris is the owner of Loola Doola Boutique which she says provides customers with a "loft experience" in the heart of White Plains.
Tenants: Monthslong gas outage at NYCHA’s Sterling Houses ruins Thanksgiving plans
Families living at the New York Housing Authority’s Sterling Houses in Brooklyn say a homemade Thanksgiving dinner won't be a reality for them this year due to their gas being turned off since June. Melinda Veazy has lived at her apartment inside 1448 Sterling Place for about two decades.
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $936,000
85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $936,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $936,000.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
