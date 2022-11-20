ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
ROANOKE, VA

