WSET
Danville man in holding cell dies, is revived, then later dies at hospital
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A man in Danville died at the jail and was revived by emergency personnel before later dying at the hospital, the Danville Police Department said. On November 22 around 2:45 p.m., DPD said Anthony Wyatt was arrested for public intoxication and brought to the Danville City Jail.
cbs19news
Crime podcast features missing transgender teen's case
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Nov. 20, 2012, Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Charlottesville. The transgender teen, who sometimes went by Dashad, has never been found. This case, originally classified as a missing person, was reclassified in 2016 as a homicide.
WSLS
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a cash register and assaulting a clerk at the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say they received a report of the robbery shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told...
WSET
Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
VA Police say Additional Threats Received
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
WSLS
Five years later: Still searching for answers after Halifax County woman’s murder
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The family of Emma Compton Layne is still searching for answers five years after her murder. Tuesday marks five years since the body of Emma Compton Layne was discovered in a shallow grave in Halifax County. Hunters found her remains in the woods less than...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
WSET
Roanoke Sheriff's Office holds 1st Thanksgiving drive, dontates food & more to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office recently held its first Thanksgiving drive ahead of the holiday. Deputies said they received many items, monetary donations, and folks volunteering their time to help. "We truly could not do this alone," the Sheriff's Office said. They are thanking the following...
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
WSET
Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
