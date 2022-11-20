Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
‘He’s really improved’: Bill Belichick praised Marcus Jones following New England’s 10-3 victory over Jets
Jones returned a punt for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the game to lift the Patriots to the win. The Patriots extended their winning streak to three in thrilling fashion on Sunday, as Marcus Jones returned a punt for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the game to lift New England to a 10-3 victory over the Jets.
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad
First, the Patriots swipe a win from the Jets with just seconds to play. Now, they’ve swiped a player from the Jets’ practice squad. The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott actually returns to the Patriots as he was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFL Monday QB: Zach Wilson Looked LOST versus the Patriots
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts discuss the rough quarterback match-up between Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, where Wilson was unable to lead the New York Jets to victory.
NBC Sports
Marcus Jones joins notable group of Pats rookies with special teams award
Marcus Jones saved the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the NFL is recognizing him for his efforts. The Patriots rookie was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after his 84-yard punt return for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining lifted New England a 10-3 win over the division rival New York Jets.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
Titans’ Todd Downing Addresses His DUI Arrest for First Time
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday the franchise would “continue forward” with the OC.
Comments / 0