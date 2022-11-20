ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NBC Sports

This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad

First, the Patriots swipe a win from the Jets with just seconds to play. Now, they’ve swiped a player from the Jets’ practice squad. The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott actually returns to the Patriots as he was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports

Marcus Jones joins notable group of Pats rookies with special teams award

Marcus Jones saved the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the NFL is recognizing him for his efforts. The Patriots rookie was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after his 84-yard punt return for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining lifted New England a 10-3 win over the division rival New York Jets.
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRN News 2

Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
CINCINNATI, OH

