Related
How to watch the ‘Robbie the Reindeer’ CBS special on Nov. 26 for free
This Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT CBS will broadcast the holiday special “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire.”. Those without cable who want to watch the broadcast in real-time on Saturday, Nov. 26 can do so for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
How to watch ‘A Christmas Proposal,’ on CBS or stream for free
A new CBS special, “A Christmas Proposal” will air on the network on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The Christmas romance movie will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ if viewers can’t catch the premiere live. The platform offers a free trial for new users interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch the new episode of ‘Love During Lockup,’ stream for free
A new episode from “Love During Lockup” will air on Friday, Nov. 25 on WE Tv at 9 p.m. ET. The new episode of season 4 titled “Jail Bait and Switch” can also be streamed live on Philo, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. All platforms offer a...
How to watch ‘Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, stream for free
This time of year means it’s time for the iconic holiday movies to return to the TV — which includes the well-known tale of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The 1964 film will be on cable a few times this holiday season but it will also be available for streaming on your own time on various platforms.
How to watch ‘Jeff Dunham: Me The People’ for free
Jeff Dunham and his eccentric ensemble return on the all-new stand-up special Jeff Dunham: Me the People, premiering Friday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will air on Comedy Central but viewers can also stream it using Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV. All three streaming services offer free trials for new users.
How to watch ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ for free Friday, Nov. 25
The 2000 animated holiday movie “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” will air on The CW at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25. Those who want to watch the broadcast in real-time for free can do so with a free trial through FuboTV, which offers a free trial to new users.
