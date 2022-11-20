ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

By Joe Schroeder
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village.

Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him.

Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus, around 3:15 p.m. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined Lonaker was dead at the scene.

SR 11 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by BCSO.

