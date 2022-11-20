Read full article on original website
What Jets QB Zach Wilson said after struggling again in loss to Patriots
Sunday marked another poor performance for Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots. The Jets’ second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. The loss dropped Wilson to 0-4 vs. the Patriots in his young career and was the franchise’s...
NBC Sports
Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return
It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup. With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.
Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears
Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Jets' Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh say so much with so little after devastating loss | Opinion
The New York Jets didn't have much to say after they were stunned with a late punt return touchdown in another loss to the New England Patriots.
Robert Saleh Has Telling Answer On If Zach Wilson Will Remain Jets Starting Quarterback
Following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Robert Saleh said benching Zach Wilson was the "furthest thing" from his mind. That's apparently no longer the case. Via SNY's Connor Hughes, Saleh said Monday that he's "keeping everything on the table" to consider "what's best" for the...
Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner
After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
Jets QB Zach Wilson Inactive Vs. Bears; Mike White Named Starter
Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to...
Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad
First, the Patriots swipe a win from the Jets with just seconds to play. Now, they’ve swiped a player from the Jets’ practice squad. The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott actually returns to the Patriots as he was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFL Monday QB: Zach Wilson Looked LOST versus the Patriots
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts discuss the rough quarterback match-up between Zach Wilson and Mac Jones, where Wilson was unable to lead the New York Jets to victory.
