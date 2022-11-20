ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NBC Sports

Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return

It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup. With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll has no regrets over using Adoree' Jackson as returner

After a two-fumble performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the New York Giants decided to go with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson as their punt returner. It was a decision that not many fans agreed with, likely remembering back to the Jason Sehorn fiasco of 1998. That decision backfired on the Giants instantaneously and altered the course of Sehorn’s entire career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots pluck Conor McDermott from Jets practice squad

First, the Patriots swipe a win from the Jets with just seconds to play. Now, they’ve swiped a player from the Jets’ practice squad. The Patriots signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott actually returns to the Patriots as he was originally drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

