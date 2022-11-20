ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NBC Sports

Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return

It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup. With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
NFL Analysis Network

5 Shocking Stats Show Jets’ Zach Wilson Is JaMarcus Russell 2.0

The New York Jets suffered a tough loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11. That makes it 14 consecutive losses for the Jets against the Patriots as they haven’t been able to figure out Bill Belichick in a long time. However, this weekend’s loss felt different from the others.
