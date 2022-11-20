ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

firststateupdate.com

Newark House Fire Caused By Riding Lawn Mower

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Tuesday afternoon’s fire that damaged a Newark, Delaware home was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company responded to the 2700 block of Old County Road this afternoon...
NEWARK, DE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Firefighters Battle Two Alarm Blaze In Abandoned Houses

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department responded to the area of Tremont and Jersey St. Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from an abandoned house attached & car and house siding which caught on fire also leaving the firefighters to go to a defective operation, Deputy Will Ever said in an interview. The homes had been abandoned for some time they had been at the location a few times in the past for fires but reported no injuries with this fire and hoped city crews would remove what was left of the home.
TRENTON, NJ
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years

There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
LEWES, DE
sanatogapost.com

Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry

SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Nottingham MD

Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
WHITE MARSH, MD
delawarepublic.org

New lights are coming to the Wilmington Riverfront for the holidays

The Wilmington Riverfront will be lit up for the holidays and beyond starting this weekend. Riverbright Wilmington brings a new lighting concept to the Christina Riverwalk. Its initial iteration begins this weekend, and will be one of multiple displays along the Riverwalk with the lights changing seasonally. Riverfront Development Corporation...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan

The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business

DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
DOVER, DE
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond

The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
DOVER, DE

