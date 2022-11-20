Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
firststateupdate.com
Newark House Fire Caused By Riding Lawn Mower
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Tuesday afternoon’s fire that damaged a Newark, Delaware home was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company responded to the 2700 block of Old County Road this afternoon...
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Firefighters Battle Two Alarm Blaze In Abandoned Houses
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department responded to the area of Tremont and Jersey St. Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from an abandoned house attached & car and house siding which caught on fire also leaving the firefighters to go to a defective operation, Deputy Will Ever said in an interview. The homes had been abandoned for some time they had been at the location a few times in the past for fires but reported no injuries with this fire and hoped city crews would remove what was left of the home.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Del. firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest at fire scene thanks first responders
"I got out of the truck, opened the back door to get my fire gear, that's all I remember. I collapsed at the fire scene," firefighter Jon Stewart said.
Cape Gazette
Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years
There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
sanatogapost.com
Driver Seemingly Going Nowhere in South Coventry
SOUTH COVENTRY PA – State police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, who in a report issued Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) said they had been called to investigate “a disabled vehicle” in South Coventry Township, instead found one that seemed capable of movement. It was just stopped.
Nottingham MD
Roadside fight reported on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a reported brawl on Interstate 95 in White Marsh on Monday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., units responded to an incident involving a fight on the side of highway along northbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and MD 152. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
delawarepublic.org
New lights are coming to the Wilmington Riverfront for the holidays
The Wilmington Riverfront will be lit up for the holidays and beyond starting this weekend. Riverbright Wilmington brings a new lighting concept to the Christina Riverwalk. Its initial iteration begins this weekend, and will be one of multiple displays along the Riverwalk with the lights changing seasonally. Riverfront Development Corporation...
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
WMDT.com
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
'KAREN' SLAPS BACK: Employee, Customer Duke It Out At Dunkin' ln Pennsylvania
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond
The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Comments / 1