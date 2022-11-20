ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Dry Ridge, won the first $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery’s new game, the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from a vending machine at a Fastlane gas station in Crittenden earlier this month.
KENTUCKY STATE

