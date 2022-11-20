Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Idaho Police Don't Understand How Roommates Slept Through Gruesome Murders
The two surviving roommates are not viewed by police as suspects.
Slain Idaho Student’s Mom Says Cops Are ‘Wasting Time’ Investigating Her Ex
The parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students say they know who she repeatedly called an hour before the murders—her ex-boyfriend—and are certain he could not be involved.“They’re wasting their time with Jack,” Kristi Goncalves said. “And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100 percent.”Goncalves’ daughter Kaylee, 21, is one of the four students stabbed together in a home in Moscow, Idaho, last weekend—a murder mystery that has captivated the nation.Her family has...
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home
The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor of Moscow, Idaho, told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion” but declined to divulge further details.“With a crime...
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death
Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.Read it at NY Post
Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
Sally Krutzig, reporter from The Idaho Statesman, joins CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home.
Police Believe Four University Of Idaho Students Were Stabbed To Death In 'Targeted' Attack
Police now say that the four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves – were all killed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and that their deaths were targeted. Four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus residence...
iheart.com
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted to fight off her attacker, according to her father. The autopsy of Xana Kernodle, who was killed in the slaughtering along with her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin and two roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, shows that she fought off her killer as long as she could, her father, Jeffrey Kernodle, told CBS Arizona.
Idaho stabbing victim's sister says she called man seven times night of attack
One of the victims from last week's brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students called an unknown man seven times just before she was killed, her sister revealed.
Here's what we know -- and don't know -- about the killings of 4 University of Idaho students as a suspect has yet to be identified
As the University of Idaho mourns the loss of four students killed in an attack at an off-campus home last weekend, a community remains in crisis over few known details surrounding the students' deaths and the lack of an identified suspect.
Families of slain University of Idaho students speak out as suspect eludes authorities: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene,...
Police warn of ongoing threat after University of Idaho slayings
Idaho police are now warning there could be a threat to the city of Moscow after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown suspect over the weekend. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a press conference Wednesday that residents should be cautious after the grisly murders.
KLEWTV
Investigation continues in the killing of four University of Idaho students
A single bouquet of flowers sat at the edge of the driveway. Crime tape is still up around the apartment where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee GonCalves were found dead on November 13. Tuesday morning, Moscow Police had a sanitation crew empty the garbage from several dumpsters...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
The four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death near campus last weekend were more than just college students and crime victims
newsnationnow.com
Why don’t Idaho police release more information on murders?
(NewsNation) — Idaho police may have more information on the murder of four students than they are releasing to the public, a former FBI agent told NewsNation. Former FBI Special Agent Steve Burmeister spoke with “Morning In America” about the ongoing investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students. As of Sunday, police have said they have no suspects in the case and have not recovered the weapon used in the killing.
No Arrests, No Suspects: What We Know About the University of Idaho Killings
MOSCOW, Idaho — More than 100 law enforcement agents are investigating the gruesome stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, trying to find answers about a killing that has mystified and shaken the college town of Moscow, Idaho.
Comments / 0