Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
NJPW World Tag League Night One Results (11/22): LIJ Headlines Against United Empire
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its World Tag League on November 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World Tag League Night One Results (11/22) - Ryohei Oiwa def. Yuto Nakajima. - Tomoaki Honma &...
Kaun: Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again
Kaun praises Shane Taylor Promotions. Before Kaun was aligned with Toa Liona & Brian Cage in the Embassy, he was part of Shane Taylor Promotions alongside Shane Taylor & Moses. The trio held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021.
Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James Added To 11/22 WWE NXT
Ivy Nile will be in action on the November 22 episode of WWE NXT. WWE has announced that Nile will face Kiana James in a singles match on Tuesday night. Nile is a member of the Diamind Mine faction, which also includes The Creed Brothers. On last week's episode, Nile was at ringside for Tatum Paxley's match, where she lost to Indi Hartwell. Meanwhile, James brawled with Fallon Henley during Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen's match with The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid). James has been feuding with Henley, as she has been interested in buying Henley's family bar, but her offers have been rejected.
Mia Yim: Being Part Of The OC Is An Honor, It Was Probably The Best Way For Me To Come Back To WWE
Mia Yim says she's honored to be part of The OC. Yim previously starred in NXT, and she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. After the group split up, Yim was drafted to Raw, but she didn't make any appearances on TV before her release on November 4, 2021. After she spent a few months with IMPACT Wrestling, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of RAW and aligned with The OC (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson).
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game
After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin
On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
WWE NXT (11/22/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for North American Title, Cora Jade Competes
WWE NXT (11/22/2022) - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams). - Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo. - Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne & NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose) Kick Off the Show. - Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca. - Ivy Nile...
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Review, Kenny Omega Returns | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 11)
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran(@CiaranRH93) are back with the latest episode of The Bread Club. It was a historic night for NJPW and Stardom as the 1st ever IWGP Women’s Champion was crowned and we got to witness NJPW & Stardom talent share the ring together. Before they cover that,...
KENTA To Team With Naomichi Marufuji, Challenge For GHC Tag Team Titles On January 1
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that KENTA and Naomi Marufuji will reunite on January 1 to challenge Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. This will mark the first time KENTA & Marufuji will team since 2014. The duo are former GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
AEW Rampage Viewership On 11/18 Slightly Down, Demo Number Up Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
The numbers are in for the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday's show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49...
Bianca Belair: Facing Rhea Ripley Is At The Top Of The List Of WrestleMania Matches I Want To Have
Bianca Belair says a WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley is at the top of her list. Belair and Ripley both had breakout years in 2021; Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. At the same show, Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship. Over a year later, Belair is the reigning Raw Women's Champion, and Ripley is a featured member of the roster. Both women have solidified their status as top stars on Raw, and fans continue to buzz about a potential match between the two.
Shingo Takagi To Defend KOPW 2022 Trophy At TAKATaichi Event
One more KOPW trophy bout will take place in 2022. NJPW announced Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19. From NJPW:. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
