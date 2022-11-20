A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”

