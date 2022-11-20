ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many...
westernmassnews.com

Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
iBerkshires.com

89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westborough sells for $922,000

Sean Lane and Mary Lane acquired the property at 8 Old Nourse Street, Westborough, from Guillermo Mejia Perez and Cecilia M Valdivieso on Nov. 4, 2022, for $922,000 which works out to $312 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for Westfield man Robert Tesini remembers him as ‘a kind soul’

A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

