westernmassnews.com
Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many...
Students at Franklin Ave. School in Westfield celebrate spirit of giving thanks
WESTFIELD — Franklin Avenue Elementary School celebrated the spirit of giving thanks this week before the school closed for the holiday, said Principal Chris Tolpa. Students in Jennifer Thielen’s third grade class made “turkeygrams” for the staff to express their gratitude for their work, and then walked the halls delivering their messages personally.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
iBerkshires.com
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Single family residence in Westborough sells for $922,000
Sean Lane and Mary Lane acquired the property at 8 Old Nourse Street, Westborough, from Guillermo Mejia Perez and Cecilia M Valdivieso on Nov. 4, 2022, for $922,000 which works out to $312 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $515,000
Michael Kisiel and Stephanie Kisiel acquired the property at 66 Tanglewood Drive, East Longmeadow, from Brian Popovich on Nov. 3, 2022. The $515,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms sits on a 26,528-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Voltage Fashion, Café Neo, Boulevard Diner serve free Thanksgiving meals in Worcester
Three local businesses in Worcester will be offering free Thanksgiving dinners this year for those who won’t otherwise have access to a meal. Boulevard Diner, Café Neo and Voltage Fashion have all hosted free community Thanksgiving celebrations in previous years and are continuing their tradition on Thursday. “Though...
MassLive.com
GoFundMe for Westfield man Robert Tesini remembers him as ‘a kind soul’
A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”
Westfield School Committee votes to keep Fort Meadow preschool open through 2023-24
WESTFIELD — Vice Chair Bo Sullivan made a motion at the Nov. 21 School Committee meeting to rescind the vote taken on June 17 regarding the closure of Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center at the end of this school year. The motion passed, which means Fort Meadow will remain open at 35 White St., Westfield, through the 2023-24 school year.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Gfray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee. The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House. Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does...
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
Local resident voices safety concerns over crosswalk in Easthampton
22News is highlighting local concerns over public safety, following numerous pedestrian accidents this past year.
Monte’s March from Springfield to Greenfield begins
Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River has begun his annual "Monte's March" to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Through Tuesday, he will be walking to Greenfield with a goal of raising $500,000.
Car fire on Frost Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Frost Street for a car fire on Wednesday.
Free holiday meals handed out to Springfield families
The Old Hill Neighborhood and the Mason Square community are giving away holiday meals on Monday.
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
City of Springfield welcomed new firefighters with pinning ceremony
The City of Springfield welcomed its newest firefighters on Monday.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com
