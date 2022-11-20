Read full article on original website
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
WIBW
Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
TPD assist Nebraska law enforcement in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department aided a Nebraska sheriff’s office on Monday in Southwest Topeka. The TPD announced that it helped the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska in the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane. This is related to an ongoing investigation from the Nebraska sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and no threat is […]
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
News Channel Nebraska
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman
BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 21
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Forgery, Use / possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards. The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
Police hand over findings in killing of Arizona man in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have released an update on an investigation into a shooting death that began in October. The TPD reports the investigation into the death of Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, who was killed last month, was presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review on Nov. […]
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
Emporia gazette.com
911 warns about 'missing person' scams
Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams. “You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
