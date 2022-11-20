Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Steelers' $108 million defense responsible for loss to Bengals ... and 3-7 record
The diversion continues, and effectively so. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense collapsed in the second half vs. the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. “They do the same plays over and over,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said. The offense got just 52 yards and one first down in the second half till a garbage-time touchdown drive. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is again cast as the Great Satan.
Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
Tomlin addresses Bengals claim of predictable offense
What Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Bengals saying they knew what was coming on Sunday, plus he was asked again about Kenny Pickett’s progress
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
How the Bengals won their first AFC North game of the season vs. the Steelers: By the numbers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Whenever the Bengals and Steelers meet up, fans know a slugfest will ensue. That’s exactly what happened Sunday as the Bengals earned their first win against an AFC North team with a 37-30 victory on the road. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shined in his 17th consecutive...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Slated to go on IR
Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is in line to be placed on IR, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Look for the move to be made official later Wednesday, with Edwards-Helaire now in line to miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain. In his absence, Isiah Pacheco is slated to lead the Chiefs' ground game, with Jerick McKinnon on hand work in a complementary/change-of-pace role and Ronald Jones available in reserve.
Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12 picks...
