You Can Now Put Up a Christmas Tree Made Out of 19 Bottles of Jameson Whiskey

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Jameson Irish Whiskey

Just when we thought all of the good Christmas decorations had already been designed, Jameson Irish Whiskey went and released a table-top Christmas tree, proving us all wrong.

Made out of the iconic Jameson Original green bottles, each three-foot tall Jameson Whiskey Table-Top tree will dazzle guests with its one-of-a-kind design and light-up features.

According to the press release that was shared directly with Parade, the unique table-top tree is simple and quick to put together. Before they show it off, all customers will have to slide the 19 bottles onto its pre-lit stand. That's it! That means there are no lights to untangle, needles to clean up, sticky sap, or bugs to squash.

Whether you're a whiskey drinker or not, this decor is undoubtedly impressive.

While the glass bottles decorating the Jameson Christmas tree are empty, each tree will ship with an entire bottle filled with Jameson Black Barrel–which is described as being full of festive flavors, like butterscotch, fudge, creamy toffee, vanilla, toasted wood, and spices.

Jameson's Christmas trees are currently available for pre-order through ReserveBar, while supplies last for $200 (not including tax or shipping fees). Since it's reusable, it may be more cost-effective than buying a real tree this year.

Cheers!

Parade

