Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings
Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
arizonasuntimes.com
Automatic Recount Coming for Arizona Attorney General and Other Races
Counties across Arizona have finished counting votes for the 2022 General Election, but several races remain too close to call and are within range of an automatic recount, including the highly contested race for Arizona Attorney General. “We’re not done fighting and we are optimistic the recount will further expose...
MSNBC
Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.
Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
Arizona Mirror
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two Arizona Counties Delay Certification of 2022 Midterm Results as Irregularities Probed
Two Arizona counties, Cochise and Mohave, will delay certifying their ballot canvasses for the Arizona 2022 election results for a while longer as a result of some potential irregularities. Arizona took a week to announce the projected winner of the governor’s race due to irregularities in Maricopa County where ballots...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
Kris Mayes vows to prosecute suspects who threatened officials during election
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes said Tuesday she will investigate and prosecute individuals who threatened public officials during the recent election if the upcoming recount results in her favor for the attorney general's race. A day after the final election results placed Mayes ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials
Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”. Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race. Updated: Nov. 21,...
Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022
Young voters are an increasingly powerful segment of the Arizona electorate and helped propel Democratic candidates to key victories during the midterms, but experts and voting advocates say the bloc still has a lot of room to grow. Voters 65 years and older make up 28% of all registered voters in the state, while only […] The post Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats
Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue
File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
votebeat.org
All election mistakes are now seen through a partisan lens
A version of this post was originally distributed in Votebeat’s weekly newsletter. Sign up here. There’s a new narrative emerging around elections. After vote centers around Maricopa County started reporting ballot printing problems on Election Day, some prominent Republicans insinuated the glitch was an intentional targeting of GOP voters.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down
Opinion: Want to kill democracy? Keep screwing up elections, as Maricopa County officials have for a decade. Kari Lake is wrong to say the election was stolen. But so is The New York Times to suggest there was nothing wrong with how it was run. It’s a very old observation...
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
kawc.org
Arizona governor ignoring federal environmental laws, says shipping containers at border are lawful
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't want to have to worry about federal environmental laws for his project putting shipping containers along the border, including in Yuma County. In new court filings, Brett Johnson, the governor's attorney, wants U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell to block the Center for...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
