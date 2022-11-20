ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hill

Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Automatic Recount Coming for Arizona Attorney General and Other Races

Counties across Arizona have finished counting votes for the 2022 General Election, but several races remain too close to call and are within range of an automatic recount, including the highly contested race for Arizona Attorney General. “We’re not done fighting and we are optimistic the recount will further expose...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials

Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”. Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race. Updated: Nov. 21,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022

Young voters are an increasingly powerful segment of the Arizona electorate and helped propel Democratic candidates to key victories during the midterms, but experts and voting advocates say the bloc still has a lot of room to grow.  Voters 65 years and older make up 28% of all registered voters in the state, while only […] The post Young Arizona voters delivered wins for Dems in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats

Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
votebeat.org

All election mistakes are now seen through a partisan lens

A version of this post was originally distributed in Votebeat’s weekly newsletter. Sign up here. There’s a new narrative emerging around elections. After vote centers around Maricopa County started reporting ballot printing problems on Election Day, some prominent Republicans insinuated the glitch was an intentional targeting of GOP voters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Hilltop

Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
ARIZONA STATE

