Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yukonprogressnews.com

Changing of the Guards … in Canadian County

EL RENO – With the departure of longtime Canadian County Commissioner Jack Stewart, it will be a “changing of the guards” Wednesday morning inside the Canadian County Courthouse. Newly elected District 3 Commissioner Tracey Rider is due to receive the oath of office during a 9 a.m....
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Thankful for a Way Out of Underemployment

Oklahoma City – Many young people are struggling to find a meaningful career as they enter the workforce. Oklahoma has long been a state which has low unemployment rates, but when delving deeper, one will see that underemployment impacts many. Underemployment describes individuals working multiple low-wage jobs in an...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Canoo Acquires Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Electric vehicle (EV) startup Canoo announced the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Winter Holiday Art Market at First Americans Museum Features 50 First American Artists

Oklahoma City -- First Americans Museum (FAM) is hosting more than 50 premier First American artists December 3-4, in the second annual Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM). The two-day market, open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., is free to the public and will also feature artist demonstrations, musical performances, children’s book readings, community partner booths, and more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Ergs Available For Rent

Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
okctalk.com

Deer Creek area seeing rapid development

As the Deer Creek area in far northwest OKC continues to grow at a rapid pace, retail is starting to follow. Buffalo Wild Wings has filed plans for its first new-concept location for the southeast corner of 164th and Portland. Well under construction is Rose Creek Plaza at 164th &...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities

Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.

