4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Changing of the Guards … in Canadian County
EL RENO – With the departure of longtime Canadian County Commissioner Jack Stewart, it will be a “changing of the guards” Wednesday morning inside the Canadian County Courthouse. Newly elected District 3 Commissioner Tracey Rider is due to receive the oath of office during a 9 a.m....
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Thankful for a Way Out of Underemployment
Oklahoma City – Many young people are struggling to find a meaningful career as they enter the workforce. Oklahoma has long been a state which has low unemployment rates, but when delving deeper, one will see that underemployment impacts many. Underemployment describes individuals working multiple low-wage jobs in an...
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Nick Brooke argues the proposed trespass ordinance on the docket for a first hearing in the Oklahoma City Council is "unconstitutional." The post OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
Canoo Acquires Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Electric vehicle (EV) startup Canoo announced the...
Winter Holiday Art Market at First Americans Museum Features 50 First American Artists
Oklahoma City -- First Americans Museum (FAM) is hosting more than 50 premier First American artists December 3-4, in the second annual Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM). The two-day market, open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., is free to the public and will also feature artist demonstrations, musical performances, children’s book readings, community partner booths, and more.
Artist Beatriz Mayorca puts finishing touch on sculpture in Municipal Court atrium Tuesday
Artist Beatriz Mayorca and Judge Philippa James, presiding judge at the Oklahoma City Municipal Court will participate at the installation of Mayorca's sculpture “Oklahoma: Scenic View” in the Oklahoma City Municipal Court atrium on Tuesday (November 22). Both Mayorca and Judge James will be available for comment about...
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
4 Chinese Citizens Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police have recognized a suspect within the weekend slayings of 4 folks at an Oklahoma marijuana farm however mentioned Tuesday they aren’t releasing a reputation as a result of doing so might put extra folks in peril. Authorities mentioned the three males and one lady, who had been Chinese...
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
Ergs Available For Rent
Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
Deer Creek area seeing rapid development
As the Deer Creek area in far northwest OKC continues to grow at a rapid pace, retail is starting to follow. Buffalo Wild Wings has filed plans for its first new-concept location for the southeast corner of 164th and Portland. Well under construction is Rose Creek Plaza at 164th &...
Parent accuses Norman Public Schools of neglecting child with disabilities
Editor’s note: OU Daily omitted the name of the student out of respect for privacy. A Norman parent filed a petition, a formal request for a court order, against Norman Public Schools, alleging her child suffered physical and emotional abuse in January after being placed into the wrong classroom.
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
