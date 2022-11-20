Read full article on original website
Faith Sandoval
2d ago
maybe APD will do like they did for the Kaitlyn Arquette shooting, ignore what the witnesses told them, then years later the wrong person confesses. why? IDK!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to 4676 Commerce Drive in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. That person died from their injuries.
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. to InTown Suites at 4676 Commerce Dr. Police say a man involved in the domestic dispute was shot and died from his injuries. Officials say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide. No […]
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread with gun
Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.
KOAT 7
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police's motors unit is investigating to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition but died at the hospital, according to APD. The crash happened at Central Avenue Northeast and Valencia Drive Northeast. The pedestrian was attempting...
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rivalry games canceled, Overnight homicide, Storm to the east, New technology, Tree lighting
Wednesday’s Top Stories Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies High school basketball – metro opening night highlights Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars Mass shooting suspect […]
Albuquerque Police to release new details on NE SWAT scene, police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. The shooting […]
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque SWAT arrest murder suspect and repeat felon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The auto theft unit for Albuquerque Police Department arrested a pair facing felony charges after activating its SWAT team on Nov. 16. 33-year-old Christopher Campos was wanted on five felony warrants, including stealing vehicles. On Wednesday, Campos was located by APD detectives inside a Black GTR.
rrobserver.com
State Police officers shoot, kill machete-armed driver after standoff
Two New Mexico State Police officers shot and killed a man who they said was suspected of driving drunk, hit one of their units and then crashed in the entrance to a Smith’s grocery store parking lot. Police said the man was armed with a machete when they shot him. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police investigating after woman found dead in alley
Albuquerque police are investigating a death. The body of a woman was reportedly discovered on Saturday. Albuquerque police investigating after woman found …. Albuquerque police are investigating a death. The body of a woman was reportedly discovered on Saturday. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
pinonpost.com
Teacher’s union chief uses tragic death of UNM student to push for gun grabs
On Saturday, 19-year-old Brandon Travis was fatally shot by a 21-year-old NMSU student-athlete at around 3 a.m., according to the Albuquerque Police Department. During the altercation, both students were shot. The 21-year-old was rushed to a hospital. At this time, we do not know his condition. State police say Travis...
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
Abandoned property fires on the rise in Albuquerque
Fires started in these properties can present challenges for firefighters trying to put them out.
Man, woman wanted for stealing credit cards, using them to shop in Santa Fe stores
If anyone recognizes either suspect, the sheriff's department said they are accepting tips.
1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools
Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said.
New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Albuquerque.
Comments / 2