Albuquerque, NM

Faith Sandoval
2d ago

maybe APD will do like they did for the Kaitlyn Arquette shooting, ignore what the witnesses told them, then years later the wrong person confesses. why? IDK!!

KOAT 7

Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to 4676 Commerce Drive in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. That person died from their injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night around 8:40 p.m. to InTown Suites at 4676 Commerce Dr. Police say a man involved in the domestic dispute was shot and died from his injuries. Officials say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible justifiable homicide. No […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police's motors unit is investigating to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. The pedestrian was listed in critical condition but died at the hospital, according to APD. The crash happened at Central Avenue Northeast and Valencia Drive Northeast. The pedestrian was attempting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rivalry games canceled, Overnight homicide, Storm to the east, New technology, Tree lighting

Wednesday’s Top Stories Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars UNM talks campus security following deadly shooting Albuquerque man linked to July Speedway shooting Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies High school basketball – metro opening night highlights Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars Mass shooting suspect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque SWAT arrest murder suspect and repeat felon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The auto theft unit for Albuquerque Police Department arrested a pair facing felony charges after activating its SWAT team on Nov. 16. 33-year-old Christopher Campos was wanted on five felony warrants, including stealing vehicles. On Wednesday, Campos was located by APD detectives inside a Black GTR.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

State Police officers shoot, kill machete-armed driver after standoff

Two New Mexico State Police officers shot and killed a man who they said was suspected of driving drunk, hit one of their units and then crashed in the entrance to a Smith’s grocery store parking lot. Police said the man was armed with a machete when they shot him. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Albuquerque Journal)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating after woman found dead in alley

Albuquerque police are investigating a death. The body of a woman was reportedly discovered on Saturday. Albuquerque police investigating after woman found …. Albuquerque police are investigating a death. The body of a woman was reportedly discovered on Saturday. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim

New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

