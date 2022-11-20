ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The World

Bobcats lose in eight-player football semifinals

Myrtle Point’s run in the eight-player football playoffs came to an end Saturday when top-ranked St. Paul beat the Bobcats 46-22 at Cottage Grove High School. The Buckaroos advanced to the championship game and a meeting with Lost River this coming Saturday at 1 p.m., also at Cottage Grove. Lost River beat Powder Valley 40-14 in a semifinal at Caldera High School in Bend. St. Paul beat the Bobcats for...
MYRTLE POINT, OR
Forest Lake Times

Sports Preview: Girls basketball hopes to take next step

The Rangers have several holes to fill heading into the new season The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is going to have one major question on their mind heading into this upcoming season after finishing seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-12 record in conference play and 8-19 record overall last season. How does the team neutralize the loss of Greta Krieger – to graduation – who...
FOREST LAKE, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice High School names new boys soccer coach

BEATRICE, NE — The Beatrice Orangemen boys soccer team has its new head coach. Karen Dittbrenner will lead the program going forward, according to a statement by Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown. Dittbrenner is Beatrice's former girls soccer coach and currently serves as head boys tennis coach. "Coach Dittbrenner...
BEATRICE, NE
WAND TV

IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KULR8

Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches

MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
MISSOULA, MT

