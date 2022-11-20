The Rangers have several holes to fill heading into the new season The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is going to have one major question on their mind heading into this upcoming season after finishing seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-12 record in conference play and 8-19 record overall last season. How does the team neutralize the loss of Greta Krieger – to graduation – who...

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO