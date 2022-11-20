A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department died after colliding with a car Monday morning. A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department died after colliding with a car Monday morning. The department says officer Jordon Jackson was traveling northbound on Bell Way when a white car hit the motorcycle. Washington State Patrol says they do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash. Departments all along western Washington including the Hoquiam Police Department have been sending messages of condolence on social media. Officer Jackson leaves behind a wife and two young children --

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO