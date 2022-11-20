Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
NFL Reveals If Refs Missed Penalty In Patriots vs. Jets
The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown on Sunday afternoon. But the referees appeared to miss a block in the back on the Patriots on the game-winning score. That's what most of the NFL World thought, anyway. The NFL,...
Is Zach Wilson’s attitude becoming a problem for Jets?
Zach Wilson drew negative attention on Sunday for not just his poor play, but also for his postgame comments. One reporter is suggesting that Wilson’s attitude is becoming a problem in the locker room. Wilson went just 9/22 for 77 yards and rushed for 26 yards in his New...
Detroit Pistons: The one benefit of being the league’s worst team
The Detroit Pistons were not expected to compete for a title by any stretch this season, but they also weren’t supposed to be the worst team in the league. After 18 games, they are just that, as the Pistons have only won three times and have still yet to win away from home.
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Peter King Floats Potential Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers
It hasn't been a good season for the Green Bay Packers. They started out by winning three of their first four games before losing six of their last seven. They're now 4-7 after a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. They're out of a playoff spot and...
Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
New York Post
Ryan Leaf roasts Jets, their fans after Zach Wilson comparison: ‘What you do’
One former NFL quarterback didn’t hold back on the state of the New York Jets or their fans after being compared to Zach Wilson. Ryan Leaf, the second overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft responded to a fan’s tweet on Tuesday that was in response to another post that showed the 2021 draft order.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
‘I feel responsible’: Vikings vet shoulders blame for embarrassing loss at home vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings got humbled Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys at home, as they absorbed a 40-3 defeat. That was just the second loss of the season for the Vikings, but it felt like a painful blow to the stomach, considering the manner in which they got absolutely dominated in their own territory by Dallas.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations
Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife
Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
Surprising statistics for the Detroit Pistons without Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons has missed the last seven games and in that time his team has gone just 1-6, with their lone win coming last night on the road in Denver. Losing Cunningham for an extended period is pretty much the nightmare scenario for Detroit, as he...
markerzone.com
TYSON JOST SAYS FORMER TEAM HAS A LOT OF PEOPLE 'WALKING ON EGGSHELLS'
Tyson Jost made some interesting statements Monday while talking about suiting up for the first time for the Buffalo Sabres. Jost was picked up from the waiver wire by the Sabres after being placed there by the Minnesota Wild on November 19th. Jost's time in Minnesota has been short, and disappointing for both sides. While addressing that Monday, Jost made a comment on the state of his former team that is certainly interesting.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0