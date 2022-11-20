ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WKRN News 2

Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size

Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife

Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

TYSON JOST SAYS FORMER TEAM HAS A LOT OF PEOPLE 'WALKING ON EGGSHELLS'

Tyson Jost made some interesting statements Monday while talking about suiting up for the first time for the Buffalo Sabres. Jost was picked up from the waiver wire by the Sabres after being placed there by the Minnesota Wild on November 19th. Jost's time in Minnesota has been short, and disappointing for both sides. While addressing that Monday, Jost made a comment on the state of his former team that is certainly interesting.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

