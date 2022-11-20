ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self’s return

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bill Self couldn’t wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick. Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help the third-ranked Jayhawks beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday’s tournament opener, giving Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension.
