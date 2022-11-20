ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Is Back On Twitter Thanks To Elon Musk & Here's How He Responded

By Brooke Houghton
 3 days ago
Donald Trump's account has been reactivated on Twitter this weekend, thanks to Elon Musk.

On November 18, Musk put out a poll on Twitter asking users if he should reinstate the former U.S. president, and over 15 million people voted, with 51.8% voting yes and a respective 48.2% voting no.

Musk followed up in a tweet, writing, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Trump's account is searchable, and users can follow the former leader. Although he hasn't made any tweets on the app as of yet, and according to a statement he made at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, it doesn't look like he will.

"I do like him. I've always really, you know, he's a character, and I tend to like characters, but he's smart. He did put up a poll, and I hear it's very overwhelming, very strong," said Trump.

Trump continued and said he had his own social media platform Truth Social, which he said is doing "phenomenally well" after he was banned from Twitter following the U.S. Capitol Riots in January 2021.

"I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter, and I'll be staying there, " said Trump. "I don't see any reason for it. They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what's going on. It may make it, it may not make it."

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, he had turned the place upside down, laying off half of the company's workers and asking the remaining employees to buckle up for long hours or quit.

Kanye West Twitter comeback

In the wake of Trump's return to Twitter, it seems Kanye is once again active on the app.

On Sunday, November 20, West tweeted on his previously restricted account at 12:43 p.m., "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

West's Twitter account was restricted after he made several antisemitic remarks in October 2022 on various social media platforms. However, it was never banned, according to The New York Times.

The rapper could not tweet or interact with other users on the app, although his old tweets and account remained viewable on the site.

On October 28, Musk said that West's account had been restored by Twitter before he bought the app and that he had not been consulted nor informed, according to a tweet.

West started frequently tweeting on the app again in early November for a few days before going silent for weeks, according to his Twitter feed.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

