Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: New-look Timberwolves come to Indiana to take on Pacers
The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Both teams are on 4+ game winning streaks. The 10-6 Pacers are surprising everybody and have lost just one game in the month of November. Their offense is electric. But on Wednesday, they will battle with one of the best defenders on the planet in Rudy Gobert and the 9-8 Timberwolves.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs Clippers Full Injury Report
There are no must-win games in the month of November, but it would be an incredibly bad look if the Golden State Warriors lost to the shorthanded LA Clippers on Wednesday night. The Clippers will be missing both of their best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard suffered...
Tri-City Herald
Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Every NBA player circles some games on their schedule. Tonight's matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks has been highlighted by Kevin Huerter since the schedules were released in August. Since Huerter's shocking trade to Sacramento, the 25-year-old has taken his game to new heights. Huerter is averaging a...
Tri-City Herald
What Worked for 76ers Against the Nets?
The Philadelphia 76ers went into Tuesday's match against the Brooklyn Nets as underdogs, given that they lacked their big three consisting of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden. Despite this, they came out on top of the Nets, 115-109, with their role players on the team coming out big.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-38 Loss vs. Texas Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss to the Red Raiders:
WISH-TV
IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets Game Preview
Charlotte come into this game with more offensive talent, a rest advantage and a healthier roster, it's not often you have been able to say that this season. The Sixers game will be an interesting litmus test of where this team is at in terms of their level of play. The only way the Hornets should lose to the 76ers is if they are out hustled in terms of defense and rebounding, if they are then that's a major red flag.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Twitter Talks “Shovegate”
Near the conclusion of your Los Angeles Lakers' eventual 115-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns, Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves was fighting with Devin Booker for rebound positioning. Booker pushed and fouled Reaves, before standing over him and apparently yelling something untoward. Starting L.A. center Deandre Ayton then stood over Reaves, still on the hardwood.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
Tri-City Herald
Meet the Breitling All-Star Squad: Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence may wear No. 16 on the football field, but he’s been No. 1 his entire life: the top-rated high school quarterback in the country, the MVP for the top-ranked college team in the nation, and the first overall pick in the draft. Lawrence was a once-in-a-generation QB prospect and as one of the most promising young passers in the pros, Lawrence is the perfect fit for the Breitling All-Star Squad.
