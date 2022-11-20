Charlotte come into this game with more offensive talent, a rest advantage and a healthier roster, it's not often you have been able to say that this season. The Sixers game will be an interesting litmus test of where this team is at in terms of their level of play. The only way the Hornets should lose to the 76ers is if they are out hustled in terms of defense and rebounding, if they are then that's a major red flag.

