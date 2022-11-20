Read full article on original website
Related
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Titans’ Todd Downing Addresses His DUI Arrest for First Time
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday the franchise would “continue forward” with the OC.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford ruled out for Week 12
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks after he was returned to concussion
Tri-City Herald
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ
Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
Tri-City Herald
It’s No Laughing Matter When Ndamukong Suh Faces Aaron Rodgers
It’s not like Aaron Rodgers’ laughter haunts Ndamukong Suh, but it does bother him. The Eagles defensive tackle is familiar with the Packers quarterback, having played against him twice a year for the first five years of his career in Detroit. He recalled Rodgers’ cackle after he would throw the ball away while Suh was in hot pursuit of sacking him.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was back at practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 22-year-old jogged, went through individual drills and stretched with the team during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Chase was officially limited on the Bengals' practice report. La'el Collins, Trey...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Eagles Tickets Are Third-Most Expensive of NFL Week 12
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With rabid fans and a powerhouse team, Philadelphia Eagles tickets are expensive. That’s especially true with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town. The average ticket for Sunday night’s game is $389.58, according to SI Tickets. That’s the third-most expensive ticket...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants: Five to Watch in Week 12 vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants suffered their third loss of the season last Sunday to the Detroit Lions, coming up short 31-18 in a game the Giants were expected to win. This matchup against the Lions marked the end of the easier part of the Giants' season as they embark on a seven-game stretch that has been considered the number one most challenging remaining schedule in the NFL.
Tri-City Herald
Brendan Loughnane sees elite wrestler Bubba Jenkins as ‘nothing new’ at PFL featherweight final
Brendan Loughnane says he’s already prepared for plenty of fighters with Bubba Jenkins’ style. Loughnane (25-4) meets Jenkins (19-5) in the featherweight final at Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Loughnane already has conquered the test when he topped...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Offseason: Joc Pederson is Working to Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants
The Giants are one of several teams in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, as San Francisco would like to add two outfielders to their roster this offseason. The Dodgers are also in on Judge, although they seem to be underdogs with both the Giants and the Yankees saying they won't be outbid for the slugger.
Tri-City Herald
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Comments / 0