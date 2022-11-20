ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ

Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
DENVER, CO
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll

In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
DETROIT, MI
It’s No Laughing Matter When Ndamukong Suh Faces Aaron Rodgers

It’s not like Aaron Rodgers’ laughter haunts Ndamukong Suh, but it does bother him. The Eagles defensive tackle is familiar with the Packers quarterback, having played against him twice a year for the first five years of his career in Detroit. He recalled Rodgers’ cackle after he would throw the ball away while Suh was in hot pursuit of sacking him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers-Eagles Tickets Are Third-Most Expensive of NFL Week 12

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With rabid fans and a powerhouse team, Philadelphia Eagles tickets are expensive. That’s especially true with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town. The average ticket for Sunday night’s game is $389.58, according to SI Tickets. That’s the third-most expensive ticket...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Giants: Five to Watch in Week 12 vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants suffered their third loss of the season last Sunday to the Detroit Lions, coming up short 31-18 in a game the Giants were expected to win. This matchup against the Lions marked the end of the easier part of the Giants' season as they embark on a seven-game stretch that has been considered the number one most challenging remaining schedule in the NFL.

