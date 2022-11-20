Solid defenders are in short supply these days and it is no surprise that when one becomes available, a pack of chasing teams forms. The falling out between Benjamin Pavard and Bayern Munich has not been kept out of the public sphere and it appears clear that the French World Cup winner will depart Bavaria sooner rather than later. Most likely, he will try to force an exit next summer. With a deal expiring in 2024, Bayern would likely accept a sale in order to avoid losing him for free.

1 DAY AGO