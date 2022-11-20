Inter Can Sign Francesco Acerbi Outright For €4M But Require Heavy Discount From Lazio, Italian Media Report

Lionel Messi is no stranger to a good watch. The Argentinian forward, along with rival footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for having one of the most impressive collections in the game. (Often compared on and off the pitch, the duo recently put aside their rivalry for a viral Louis Vuitton campaign.) It makes perfect sense, then, that Messi would sport one of his stunning Patek Philippe timepieces at a press conference for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Messi attended the interview wearing an 18-karat white-gold Nautilus Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5740/1G....

19 MINUTES AGO