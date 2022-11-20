Read full article on original website
Remote desert camps house Qatar World Cup fans on a budget
Soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha's outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.
Video: Ref Might've Missed Huge Call In USA's Tie Today
The U.S. men's national team began the World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw Monday against Wales. Following a strong first half, the Americans lost the lead when Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick during the 82nd minute. Yet before Walker Zimmerman got called for a foul, the officials might have missed the ball going out of play.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
