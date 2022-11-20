Read full article on original website
Related
‘He’s far from done’ – David Seaman urges Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer after Man Utd exit
DAVID SEAMAN has urged Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer. That’s after insisting the 37-year-old is “far from done” following his Manchester United exit. Ronaldo was axed by the Red Devils on Tuesday following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal legend is...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Comments / 0