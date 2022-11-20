Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract
John Salley spent 11 seasons in the NBA and won four championships with three different teams. The post John Salley Talks NBA Money, Says Adrian Dantley Is to Blame for His Horrible Contract appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. To be precise, this is James' 20th season of his NBA career. Over the years, James has somehow managed to stay one of the best players in the league and break numerous records. But despite all these achievements, there...
Will these two Detroit Pistons end their season with the team?
After an early season start that’s good for the worst in the league, it could be time to start looking into trade possibilities for some players that may not fit the Detroit Pistons’ roster long term. Twenty games in, this may seem a bit early in the season....
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
Kevin Stefanski on 3-7 Browns: “We are all frustrated” but coordinator changes don’t appear to be in the offing
Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bills was the Browns sixth in their last seven games and dropped Cleveland to a stunning, and disappointing, 3-7 on the season.
brownsnation.com
Fans React to Browns’ Loss To Bills
The Cleveland Browns are now 3-7 by virtue of their Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills by the score of 31-23 loss on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. As expected, fans took to social media to share their emotions about the loss. Among the most noteworthy are...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Yardbarker
Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential
The Cavs cannot only be a good team, but they can also be a great team when they're playing their best basketball. When this team is firing on all cylinders they are a legitimate Finals Contender. But over the last few games, a troubling theme has started to emerge that...
Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell got into some trouble when he accidentally pulled down what would have been Evan Mobley's 10th rebound.
Penn State football rooting guide for Week 13
As Penn State prepares for its final game of the regular seaosn this weekend at home against Michigan State, the bowl picture is starting to come into focus for the Nittany Lions. The most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night have Penn State sitting just on the outside of the top 10 at No. 11 and a path to a New Years Six bowl game has become a bit tougher to navigate as a result. Our look at some of the most recent bowl projections this week saw a pretty common theme. Penn State heading to the Citrus Bowl...
Zach Wilson is officially out as the Jets starter
The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson after his dreadful performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Things can change quickly in the NFL and Zach Wilson has learned a crucial lesson the hard way. After a dumpster fire performance against New England on Sunday that saw Wilson decline to take responsibility for the poor performance of his offense, the New York Jets have benched him ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods’ standing: ‘My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski declined to give his embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods a vote of confidence on Monday, or put his feet to the fire. Instead, he did what always does: stayed on the one-lane road to the next game, which in this case is a visit from the 5-5 Bucs and Tom Brady.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0