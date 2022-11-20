Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Lionel Messi Just Rocked a $145,000 White-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus at the World Cup
Lionel Messi is no stranger to a good watch. The Argentinian forward, along with rival footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is known for having one of the most impressive collections in the game. (Often compared on and off the pitch, the duo recently put aside their rivalry for a viral Louis Vuitton campaign.) It makes perfect sense, then, that Messi would sport one of his stunning Patek Philippe timepieces at a press conference for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of Argentina’s match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Messi attended the interview wearing an 18-karat white-gold Nautilus Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5740/1G....
Remote desert camps house Qatar World Cup fans on a budget
Soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha's outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.
fashionweekdaily.com
Beautiful and Poised with Brains: Presenting the Romanian Supermodel, Diana Nicoras
Transylvania and the story of the famous Dracula… castles, monasteries, salt mines… the gorgeous towns lined with picturesque landscapes… The Carpathian Mountains to the Black Sea—Romania is a land of beauty, history, and exquisiteness. But these are not the only things Romania is known for today. Catrinel Menghia, Madalina Ghenea, Andreea Diaconu, Diana Moldovan, Monica Birladeanu—Romanian beauty with brains is another factor that makes this European country well-known across the globe. Known for producing the worlds most gorgeous supermodels, Romania continues to hold a top spot among the major contributors in the global fashion and modeling industry.
Comments / 0