ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Man Found Dead In Burning Truck

Authorities have released the name of a Crofton man that was found dead in a truck that was on fire on A Jordan Road in Christian County Saturday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say firefighters were called for a vehicle fire and located the truck in a ditch and on fire. 84-year-old Donald Jackson of Crofton was found in the driver’s seat.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Todd County Crash

A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd

The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near-record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Five People Selected For Todd County Hall Of Fame

Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag

A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy