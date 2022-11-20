Vanderbilt fined $250,000 for field storming after football win vs Florida

Vanderbilt was fined $250,000 by the SEC after students stormed the field following Saturday's 24-21 football win over Florida.

The Commodores were given a larger fine Sunday than South Carolina, which also had a field storming after a win over Tennessee, because it was Vanderbilt's third violation of the SEC's access to competition area policy. However, the most recent violation was over six years ago, after a men's basketball win over Kentucky in 2016.

The funds are donated to the SEC's Post-graduate Scholarship Fund.

Vanderbilt students rushed the field after beating the Gators for the Commodores' first home SEC win since 2019 and first time winning back-to-back SEC games since 2018.

Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) faces Tennessee (9-2, 5-2) on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) with a bowl berth on the line for the Commodores.

ATTENDANCE WOESVanderbilt football coach Clark Lea asked about lagging attendance ahead of Tennessee game

MAILBAGVanderbilt football mailbag: Do Commodores have chance vs. Tennessee Vols?

REPORT CARDVanderbilt football grades vs. Florida: Making sense of another streak-busting win

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.