Spokane, WA

Get To Know: Gonzaga Looking to Rebound From Big Loss Against Texas

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

No. 4 Kentucky's second big test of the season will take place tonight inside Spokane Arena, where the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will await fresh off a loss.

It's just the second ever meeting between the two schools and is the first matchup of a brand new six-year contract that will see the schools play one-another every season for the foreseeable future.

It's John Calipari versus Mark Few. It's Oscar Tshiebwe versus Drew Timme. It's a marquee battle between two of the top programs in the nation.

Here's what you need to know about the Bulldogs:

  • Picked to win WCC for 11th straight season
  • KenPom: 5
  • Bracketology: No. 1 Seed in East Region
  • Sunday is the second ever matchup between UK and Gonzaga
  • Kentucky won the lone meeting 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational
  • It will be the first of at least six meetings between the schools, as they'll play each other at least once a year until 2027.

The Record (2-1)

  • Nov. 7: 104-63 W vs. North Florida
  • Nov. 11: 64-63 W vs. Michigan State (Armed Forces Classic)
  • Nov. 16: 93-74 L at Texas
  • Kentucky is the third of eight non-conference opponents that the Bulldogs will play this season, giving them the toughest strength of schedule in the nation. Other opponents include Baylor, Alabama and either Purdue or West Virginia.
  • Michigan State is a common opponent between the two. The Bulldogs found victory on the USS Abraham Lincoln, while Sparty fought past the Cats in double overtime in the Champions Classic.

Mark Few

It's year 24 of the Mark Few era in Spokane. You already know the mark that he's made during his long tenure of Gonzaga head coach, but here's a brief rundown:

  • Highest winning percentage in NCAA history (minimum 600 games) : .836
  • Most consecutive tournament appearances since starting as head coach : 21
  • Only Coach to win 8 or more consecutive conference championships twice
  • Most wins in school history : 633

  • Most NCAA tournament appearances at Gonzaga : 21

  • Most NCAA tournament wins at Gonzaga : 36

He has served on Gonzaga's coaching staff since 1989.

Drew Timme

  • A two-year All-American, Drew Timme has been one of the best players in college basketball since his arrival to Spokane.
  • Timme was named the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year and to the NABC and Naismith Player of the Year Preseason Watch Lists. He was also tabbed Preseason AP All-American First Team.
  • The senior has scored over 1,500 points and 600 rebounds during his tenure as a Zag. In all three games this season, he's scored at least 18 points.
  • Gonzaga is 28-2 when Timme scores 20 or more.
  • Timme’s record in his appearances is 92-8 (.920)
  • The Zags have been ranked No. 1 in 30 of the 58 AP polls during Timme’s career.
  • He's averaging 15.8 PPG across his 100 career games.

Other Players / Stats

  • Junior guard Julian Strawther is the next biggest scoring threat for the Zags. He's averaging 14.0 PPG and 6.7 RPG so far this season.
  • He'll be flanked in guard play by Iowa State transfer Rasir Bolton (9.7 PPG), Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith (9.0 PPG) and Nolan Hickman (8.0 PPG)
  • Down low next to Timme, LSU transfer Efton Reid III (5.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG) will be the biggest body on the court for Mark Few. Reid started all 34 games for LSU last season
  • Forward Anton Watson (7.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.7 APG) is a do-it-all player and will matchup well with almost anyone Kentucky throws at him on offense and defense.
  • The Zags are shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range . Bolton, Hickman Strawther are the primary shooters, they've made 14 of Gonzaga's 18 makes from deep this season.
  • Gonzaga is out-rebounding teams by an average of 8.7 boards a game. The Bulldogs do damage on the offensive glass as well, averaging 10 per game.
  • Turnovers have been an issue, as the Zags have committed a grand total of 38 in their two games against MSU and Texas.

What Went Wrong At Texas?

  • On Wednesday night in Austin, the No. 11 Longhorns smoked Gonzaga 93-74 .
  • Texas canned 13 treys while forcing 20 GU turnovers.
  • UT made a living by doubling Timme any time he got the ball down in the post. Gonzaga tried to force the issue, but played sloppy en route to one of the bigger beatdowns of the Few era.
  • UK head coach John Calipari had this to say about the Zags on Thursday: "They are going to be a lion right now because they just lost at Texas ... This will be a hard game for us to win ."

Wildcats Today will have game coverage as No. 4 Kentucky looks for a marquee win over the No. 2 Bulldogs.

