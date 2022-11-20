ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Related
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches police arrest teen for string of thefts

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Police Department arrested a teen suspected of several burglaries over the past month. Police say they found stolen items from several businesses near I-49 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North St. After investigators contacted the residents, they placed a 17-year-old under arrest. Officials say police arrested the minor without incident.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Two teens arrested, charged with stealing city vehicle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested two teenagers in Natchitoches Monday and charged them with stealing a city vehicle last week. Investigators connected the two 14-year-olds with a vehicle burglary on November 7 and a theft on November 9 in the Downtown Historic District. Both minors are facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
BASILE, LA
kalb.com

WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
ANACOCO, LA

