Missouri Governor Parson officially welcomes Greece into Chiefs Kingdom

ATHENS — Gov. Mike Parson (R-Mo.) rolls out the red carpet and officially welcomes Greece into Chiefs Kingdom during an international trip.

Parson just returned from a trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece.

During a stop in Athens, Parson presented U.S. Ambassador George J. Tsunis with an autographed George Karlaftis jersey.

“On behalf of all Missourians—and all @Chiefs fans—we presented @USAmbassadorGR with an official @TheGK3 jersey during our trade mission to promote Missouri businesses in Greece,” Parson tweeted.

Parson also shared pictures of the presentation after returning home to Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted the defensive end in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft .

Karlaftis was born in Greece. The family didn’t move to the U.S. until Karlaftis was in High School.

After arriving at Chiefs Training Camp, Karlaftis had some creative nicknames thrown his way, using both his Greek heritage and his name. He has said one possibility is his favorite.

“Everyone just calls me George,” Karlaftis said in August. “I like Furious George though, that’s not bad.”

Karlaftis and the rest of the Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

