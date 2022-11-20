ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Idaho Cash
02-13-32-37-38
(two, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $56,100
Lucky For Life
19-24-35-43-47, Lucky Ball: 5
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-3-0
(nine, three, zero)
Pick 3 Night
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
Pick 4 Day
2-1-5-4
(two, one, five, four)
Pick 4 Night
6-5-1-3
(six, five, one, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Weekly Grand
06-08-09-28-32
(six, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Comments / 0