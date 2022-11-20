ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants fans give WR Kenny Golladay loud ovation after he makes first catch since Week 1

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJohv_0jHwjiZc00

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay gave fans a reason to cheer on Sunday. In the first half against the Detroit Lions, Golladay caught a pass.

On 2nd and 17 with 12:15 left, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pass to Golladay. He caught the ball and fell to the ground, swallowed up by several Lions defenders. As soon as the pass landed in his hands, the crowd went absolutely wild.

That catch was just Golladay's third of the year, and the first since Week 1. He's barely played this season due to a knee injury that's limited him to just six games, including Sunday's. Week 10 was his first game back since Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Despite all the time Golladay missed with an injury, the cheering might not have been entirely wholesome and supportive. Some of it was definitely sarcastic, since Golladay hasn't done much when he's played this season. Coming into Week 11, he's made two total catches on eight targets, and played an average of 37% of the snaps, a massive reduction from previous years.

So what's behind that usage, or lack thereof? One clue might be the four-year, $72 million contract Golladay signed with the Giants in March 2021. He signed that a year before new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll were installed. They inherited him, so if he doesn't work with what they're doing, they have no reason to play him. He was targeted two times in Week 1, three times in Week 3, and once in Week 4. In Week 2, he played just two snaps.

But no matter why the fans were cheering, a catch is a catch. And since Golladay is going to be around a few more years, the Giants might as well find a way to use him.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Aaron Rodgers says he's been playing with broken thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks. Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn't said publicly that it was broken.
GREEN BAY, WI
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Six Pack: Stats we're thankful for, like Tua's elite deep accuracy

Let's try to focus on a few stats for which we are thankful this week. Behold, a cornucopia of NFL goodness... 65.6 – Tua Tagovailoa has completed 65.6% of pass attempts traveling 20-plus yards downfield according to PFF, the best rate in the league by far — and two of his 11 incompletions on such throws were classified as drops. It's hard to overstate just how silly that completion percentage truly is; Kyler Murray led all passers in deep accuracy last year at 49.3%. Six of Tagovailoa's 31 deep shots have resulted in touchdowns so far. Say whatever you want about his arm strength relative to other NFL quarterbacks, but there literally has not been anyone better on deep shots this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
960 The Ref

Jets' offseason tough talk has become in-season culture-building. Benching Zach Wilson cemented it

In early August, on the day the New York Jets lost first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton due to injury for yet another season, head coach Robert Saleh began to grapple with the impact it could have on Zach Wilson. General manager Joe Douglas had retreated to his office and was lining up potential free agent options to patch the offensive line, while Saleh leaned against a practice facility wall and contemplated what this meant for his presumed franchise quarterback.
NEW YORK STATE
960 The Ref

Bears QB Justin Fields leaves door open to play with separated shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sustained and played through a reported dislocated shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Wednesday, the Bears conducted a walk through practice and cleared him to participate. “The estimation is that he would be limited in practice,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday morning....
CHICAGO, IL
960 The Ref

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and is in concussion protocol, . Stafford left last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints early after taking a sack, which prompted the team to evaluate him for a concussion. He said he felt numbness in his legs during that game, which came a week after he missed a game due to a concussion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
960 The Ref

Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is...
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Washington QB Carson Wentz understands why Commanders are staying with Taylor Heinicke: 'I get it'

Carson Wentz isn’t happy about it, but he understands why the Washington Commanders won’t be bringing him back as a starter after his finger injury. The Commanders officially opted to stick with backup Taylor Heinicke moving forward. Wentz returned to practice Wednesday, which marked his first action since he fractured a finger on his right hand on Oct. 13, though he will be Heinicke’s backup when he is officially active again.
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy