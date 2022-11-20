ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots stun Jets in waning seconds with first punt return TD of NFL season

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LCWC_0jHwjhgt00

For 59 minutes and 45 seconds of game clock, the New York Jets and New England Patriots spent turns eating their own boogers and rolling around in the mud. It was a fourth down with the game appearing to be headed to overtime when the first touchdown was scored.

Patriot rookie cornerback Marcus Jones returned a punt for a touchdown with just 5 seconds left on the clock, sealing a 10-3 win for the game and more importantly, mercifully ending the game for everyone in attendance.

Both defenses played out of their minds for the entirety of the game and a special teams explosion ended up being the difference between these two teams. On a cold, windy day in Foxborough, defense and special teams reigned supreme. A loud touchdown on a rather quiet day for everyone that played on offense. The AFC East still appears safe in the hands of the Dolphins and Bills right now.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets franchise to an underachieving benchwarmer. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Six Pack: Stats we're thankful for, like Tua's elite deep accuracy

Let's try to focus on a few stats for which we are thankful this week. Behold, a cornucopia of NFL goodness... 65.6 – Tua Tagovailoa has completed 65.6% of pass attempts traveling 20-plus yards downfield according to PFF, the best rate in the league by far — and two of his 11 incompletions on such throws were classified as drops. It's hard to overstate just how silly that completion percentage truly is; Kyler Murray led all passers in deep accuracy last year at 49.3%. Six of Tagovailoa's 31 deep shots have resulted in touchdowns so far. Say whatever you want about his arm strength relative to other NFL quarterbacks, but there literally has not been anyone better on deep shots this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
960 The Ref

Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver

An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
CLEVELAND, GA
960 The Ref

Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is...
TENNESSEE STATE
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 12: FLEX rankings

The Miami Dolphins are back in action this week after their bye, and they bring with them a top-10 fantasy running back. At least, that's what you can expect based on Jeff Wilson Jr.'s play as of late. Wilson has been dynamite since reuniting with Mike McDaniel in Miami via trade from the San Francisco 49ers, producing overall RB10 and RB6 finishes in his two games with the Dolphins. His most recent outing is his biggest of the fantasy season — 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown (plus two catches for 24 yards) against a Browns defense that gives up the second-most points per game to RBs.
960 The Ref

Iron Bowl: On 40th anniversary of 'Bo Over The Top,' there will never be another like Bo Jackson

Gather round, kids — put your phones away, you’re not going to need those — and let me tell you about the wonders of the great Bo Jackson. A slab of pure muscle from Bessemer, Alabama, he could hit a baseball to Saturn and be waiting to catch it when it arrived. He hit defenders in the open field so hard their grandchildren were born sore. He wrote bestselling novels as he rounded the bases, cooked up five-course meals in the backfield, and sang like a choir of angels as he leaped over goal-line stands. He was faster, stronger, smarter and craftier than any three other athletes of his day. He was Bo. That was all we knew, and all we needed to know.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

College football bowl projections: The chances of a 5-7 team in a bowl are high

There will need to be some upsets in the final week of the college football season if there aren’t going to be any 5-7 teams in bowl games. After Ball State came back to beat Miami (Ohio), 18-17, and secure a spot in the Bahamas Bowl, there are 74 teams eligible for bowl games. And with Rice and Appalachian State both needing to get a win to be eligible for a bowl game, the number of bowl-eligible teams will be no lower than 75. The Mountaineers are favored by 4.5 points in that matchup and need a seventh win for bowl eligibility because they have two wins over FCS teams so far this season.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy