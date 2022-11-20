Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Islanders
The Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 5:30pm MT. Follow along with the In-Game Blog for live updates, tweets, highlights and more.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 'Home for the Holidays' Celebration
The upcoming festivities include a tree lighting ceremony, annual toy drive, gifting options and more starting Sunday in the United Center Atrium. The Chicago Blackhawks are excited to announce a number of upcoming home game highlights for family and friends to celebrate the holiday season together at the United Center:
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Visit Raleigh to Face Hurricanes on Wednesday
Carolina hosts Arizona in first of two meetings between the teams this season. Nov. 23, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Raleigh, N.C. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have excelled on their power play this season, boasting one of the league's top percentages through 17 games.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Ryan Reaves from the New York Rangers
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Ryan Reaves from the New York Rangers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Reaves, 35 (1/20/87), has recorded 12 penalty minutes (PIM) and 44...
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
Gurianov is back in the lineup after being out for six games
Denis Gurianov returns after being sidelined by an upper body injury and the time to shine is now. Denis Gurianov needs to make a statement on the ice pretty soon, and that opportunity starts Wednesday. The 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Gurianov has slowly been passed by teammates...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals
Winless in their seven games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-4) are in DC on Wednesday evening to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (7-10-3) at Capital One Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Blackhawks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Chicago on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center. Game 20: Dallas Stars (11-5-3, 25 points) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points)
NHL
Good 'Knight' for Team USA
Americans outlast Team Canada in front of record crowd for women's hockey game on American soil. Hilary Knight scores two goals, including game winner. From the start of the U.S. women's national hockey team's arrival in Seattle on Nov. 8 for a training camp in preparation for the 2022 Rivalry Series, girls hockey players from throughout the Pacific Northwest showed up at Kraken Community Iceplex too. The young athletes were watching practices and scrimmages, standing by the Zamboni doors to see elite female players up close and maybe ask for an autograph or selfie.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Thanksgiving Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks begin a busy Thanksgiving weekend stocked full of hockey, tonight hosting the New York Rangers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. New York and Anaheim will meet for the second time in just...
NHL
Doan, Cooley Prepare to Square Off at Mullett Arena this Weekend
Coyotes prospects kick off much-anticipated series on Friday as Arizona State hosts Minnesota. Josh Doan and Logan Cooley may very well be teammates someday soon. That day, however, will decidedly not come this weekend. Doan, the Arizona Coyotes' 37th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, and Cooley, the third...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
